Suriya Refutes Mumbai Settling Rumours; Says 'Both My Children Are Studying There'

Suriya is one of the biggest superstars in the Tamil film industry. He has had an illustrious career and enjoys a massive fan following in South India. Recently, there have been rumours that the actor will be shifting to Mumbai after he bought a 70-crore property in the city. There have been speculations that he has shifted from Chennai to Mumbai with his family for his son’s education and his wife, Jyothika, and his career.

At a Chennai event where he donated blood, the actor opened up on the rumours. He said, “You are saying on social media that I have settled in Mumbai. Nothing like that. Both my children are studying in Mumbai. I used to go there just to see them. By the way I am in Chennai."