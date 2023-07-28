Suriya-starrer Kanguva To Be Released In 10 Different Languages Worldwide In 3D

National Award-winning actor Suriya is all set to grace the silver screen once again with a high-budget period drama film named Kanguva. Written and directed by filmmaker Siva, the movie is slated for release in the early months of next year and is being described as a powerful and heroic tale.

Expressing his excitement, Suriya shared the title teaser of Kanguva on his social media platforms, expressing his delight in collaborating with director Siva and the team on this epic film. The movie is being produced by Studio Green’s K.E. Gnanavelraja in partnership with UV Creations’ Vamsi-Pramod. Joining Suriya in the cast is the talented Bollywood actress Disha Patani.

Filming for Kanguva is currently underway at multiple locations, including Goa and Chennai, with half of the production already completed. The film is planned to be released in 3D format and will be available in ten different languages. The music for the movie will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad, renowned for his work on Pushpa: The Rise. Apart from Kanguva, Suriya is all set to begin shooting for the movie Vaadivaasal alongside director Vetrimaaran, following his National Award-winning performance in Soorarai Pottru in 2020.

The teaser video of Kanguva provides an exciting glimpse of Suriya in a fierce and relentless warrior avatar, embarking on a mission. The actor’s remarkable transformation into this never-seen-before role has astounded both his fans and Tamil cinema audiences. The teaser hints at director Siva’s vision of crafting a unique and grand fantasy film deeply rooted in Tamil culture, aiming to captivate audiences not only in India but also globally.

The period fantasy film is said to unfold in two distinct timelines, with Suriya portraying various roles, showcasing his versatility as an actor. This ambitious project is reportedly the most expensive film in Suriya’s illustrious career. It is scheduled for a pan-Indian release in ten languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English, with four more languages set to be added soon, making it accessible to a diverse audience across the country. The combination of an intriguing storyline, Suriya’s multiple avatars, and the pan-Indian release has generated significant buzz and anticipation among fans and cinema enthusiasts.

Bollywood sensation Disha Patani will make her Tamil cinema debut with Kanguva. Reports suggest that she will be seen in multiple avatars, including that of a skilled warrior, further adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding this epic fantasy film.