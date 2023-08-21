Suriya's Transformation For Kanguva Unbelievable, Actor Flaunts Six Pack Abs

Actor Suriya is prepping to entertain his fans once again with his upcoming film Kanguva. The film is a highly anticipated project of the actor and the makers have also managed to create massive buzz around it. Last month, they revealed the scintillating first glimpse of the film featuring a rugged look of the actor, leaving the fans waiting for more. Now, they have dropped another still of Suriya and it is worth a look.

Kanguva is co-produced by Studio Green. The production team, recently, treated fans to a captivating picture of Suriya from the gym. Posting the actor’s picture on X (formerly known as Twitter), Studio Green wrote, “#Kanguva in progress (fire emojis)." The impressive picture displayed the actor proudly showcasing his well-toned physique. The picture is a testament to the intense preparation Suriya is doing for the role. As the team gave a sneak peek into his workout journey, the internet was flooded with countless likes and reposts.

A user, praising the actor, wrote, “Woahhh setting really high expectations for Kanguva! Just looking at his fitness gives me goosebumps!! The effort he’s putting in for this film is extraordinary."

Another called him “fitness king" as he wrote, “Fitness king Suriya anna."

One of his fans also wished him luck and tweeted, “All the best Suriya anna."

In Kanguva, Suriya adds further intrigue to the already highly anticipated film with the latest photo. The production team is determined to wrap up filming before the year-end and aims for a release during the upcoming summer season.

Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva, will portray Suriya in two distinct characters. As per the reports, the upcoming project promises a hard-hitting storyline that spans a period ranging from the 9th century to the 21st century. The film is jointly bankrolled by Studio Green and UV Creations. Besides the Tamil heartthrob Suriya, the film also features the renowned Bollywood actress Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Kingsley, Kowai Sarala and Anand Raj, among others.