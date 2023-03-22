Kannada actor Yash has gained prominence in the film industry after his compelling performance as an underworld gangster in director Prashanth Neel’s KGF franchise. He is also known to be a perfect family man to his wife Radhika Pandit and daughter Ayra. Now, another never-before-seen side of Yash has been winning the hearts of his fans once again.

Inside his rugged appearance, there also exists a softer, philanthropic side to Yash. Tamil actor Daniel Balaji recently recalled Yash’s generous contribution to the construction of the Ragdhool Angala Parameswari Amman temple in Chennai. Daniel worked in a supporting role in Yash’s 2011 film Kirataka.

According to a recent report by ETimes, Daniel Balaji made the revelation while interacting with a private television channel. Recalling the four-year-old incident, he shared that once Yash had called him up, offering a role in a Kannada-language film. At that time, Daniel was already busy constructing the now-famous temple. Since he had a 20-day signed contract for the construction work, he refused to be a part of the film, unable to juggle the dates.

Initially, Yash agreed to Daniel’s decision and wished him good luck with the temple construction. Later on, Daniel received the surprise of his life when he found out that his bank account was credited with a hefty sum of money. He found out that it was from Yash.

“I was still on call with Yash and I realised the money was from him. I asked him why he is crediting the money when I haven’t even met the producer or confirmed my dates. I even asked him if he was the producer of the film. He just simply said the money was for the construction of the temple. I was surprised by his generosity,” said Daniel.

ETimes reports that Daniel Balaji is credited to have built the Ragdhool Angala Parameswari Amman temple in Chennai’s Avadi.

Daniel has also starred in numerous films including Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Bigil, Maayavan, and Bairavaa.

Back in 2017, Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit launched the YashoMarga foundation to participate in various philanthropic activities such as ambulance and water supply programs. On the work front, Yash is yet to share an update about his upcoming projects.

Read all the Latest Movies News here