Sexy! Surveen Chawla Goes Bold In A Very Plunging Gown, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Sacred Games actress Surveen Chawla sure knows how to turn up the heat social media. The Bollywood diva sent temperatures soaring with her sexy look from her recent red carpet appearance at an event. On Thursday, a video of Surveen sporting a very, very hot gown went viral on the internet.

In the video, Surveen Chawla is oozing hotness wearing a purple gown with a extra-plunging neckline as she strikes a series of poses for the paparazzi on the red carpet. The actress accessorized her glamorous look with a diamond neckpiece and high heels. Surveen’s video went viral in no time.

Earlier this year, Surveen Chawla walked the Cannes red carpet in a vibrant yellow lehenga from the shelves of ace designer Seema Gujral. Surveen paired her Cannes outfit with a matching lehenga skirt that had a floor-grazing hem length, a chandelier-styled embroidery of sequins and beads, a voluminous layered silhouette, and a high-rise waist.

Surveen was last seen in Netflix’s original series Rana Naidu. The actress was amongst the first few Bollywood stars who tried their hand at OTT with Sacred Games. She became a household name with her character Jojo Mascarenas in the hit series. The first season became the talk of the town instantly.

Surveen recently opened up about Sacred Games getting cancelled for its third season. She confessed that it was heartbreaking to find out that Sacred Games would not be returning for season 3 and dubbed the show as a game-changer for OTT in India.

“The story is not complete, there was so much that went into every person’s past, every character’s past. There were kind of things that were untouched upon which we knew but as an audience (you didn’t get to see.) Of course, it is heartbreaking when I heard that season 3 is not happening, I think that was the beginning of OTT really shining. (It was a) game-changer as an Indian show and for OTT in our country," she told us.