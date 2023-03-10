While Surveen Chawla is returning to Netflix this Friday with Rana Naidu, her journey with the streaming platform goes way back, long before the digital streaming space blew up into what it is now. The actress was among the first few Bollywood stars who tried their hand at OTT with Sacred Games. She became a household name with her character Jojo Mascarenas in the hit series. While the first two seasons became the talk of the town instantly, fans were in shock to learn that Sacred Games didn’t get renewed for the third season.

While fans continue to wonder what happened on the 25th day, after the blast in the season 2 finale, Surveen opened up about the series getting cancelled exclusively with News18 Showsha. She confessed that it was heartbreaking to find out that Sacred Games would not be returning for season 3 and dubbed the show as a game-changer for OTT in India.

“The story is not complete, there was so much that went into every person’s past, every character’s past. There were kind of things that were untouched upon which we knew but as an audience (you didn’t get to see.) Of course, it is heartbreaking when I heard that season 3 is not happening, I think that was the beginning of OTT really shining. (It was a) game-changer as an Indian show and for OTT in our country," she said. Her co-star Rana Daggubati agreed that Sacred Games was a big game-changer for the OTT in India. It still remains unclear why Sacred Games 3 was cancelled.

Meanwhile, Surveen also spoke about censorship in the online streaming space and said that she doesn’t agree with the idea of it. “I somewhere don’t agree with censorship coming on OTT because wasn’t that the reason why creativity was able to blossom on OTT far more than what it was on film? So yes, a little bit of ethos you feel tends to get lost because you are kind of working backward and trying to make things work while you are moving away from being true to the ethos of what you are trying to do. While I say that, at the end of the day, there are bodies to do the job. Personally, I am not very happy about (censorship). Anything said, done becomes a controversy and art at the end of the day needs a lot of freedom, you need a lot of freedom to create," she said.

Surveen will be seen in Rana Naidu, alongside Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gaurav Chopra, and Rajesh Jais. Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma, the series will stream on OTT giant, Netflix from March 10 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions

