Sushant Singh Rajput and Sidharth Shukla Get Twitter Verification Back, Netizens Wonder How

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli, and Pope, among others, have all lost their Twitter blue ticks recently. From Bollywood’s biggest stars to sports personalities and even the country’s biggest political party, BJP, had suffered the same fate thanks to Elon Musk. The legacy blue checkmarks were previously granted to journalists, public officials, and celebrities for free as a measure against impersonation and spam. Now in a fresh development, Sushant Singh Rajput’s blue checkmark was restored and it caused confusion among the netizens.

Since it’s been nearly three years since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, his account being subscribed to Twitter Blue came as a shock and surprise for many. On Sunday, a netizen pointed out the same on Twitter when they shared some screenshots on their social media timeline. Their tweet read, “Sushant Singh Rajput subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified his phone number. #MultiverseOfMadness".

Sushant Singh Rajput subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified his phone number. #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/3vAD09x0mJ— PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) April 23, 2023

Several Twitteratis reacted to this bizarre development. One of them wrote, “Soon we will have ‘Utho Anarkali..’ memes posted by Salim and Anarkali themselves!" Another one pointed out, “Elon giving free blue tick to all with 1M+ followers.. they don’t have to pay $8." Someone else said, “@elonmusk thanks 🙏@itsSSR blue tick Sushant Lived N Loved Life." Another one tweeted, “Twitter 1m Followers waale account or celebrity logo ko apni taraf se blue de rha hai. Free of cost!"

Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Shukla was another departed celeb whose Twitter verified badge was restored on Sunday.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai flat on June 14, 2020. His sudden demise left the entire nation shocked. Several agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in his death case. Rhea was also arrested by NCB in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. However, she was granted bail later. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla passed away in 2021 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40.

