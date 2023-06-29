Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Investigation Still In Progress'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise in June 2020 left the entire nation shocked and numb. Three years after the actor’s death, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharastra, Devendra Fadnavis, has now shared a big update. In a recent interview, Fadnavis was asked about the Central Bureau of Investigation probe that had been ordered in the case, when the deputy CM mentioned that the credibility of the evidence is being examined and the investigation is still underway.

Devendra Fadnavis Shares Big Update On SSR Death Case

“At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police," Fadnavis told Republic.

“Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage," the politician added.

Sushant Singh Rajput Passed Away In June 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. Starting with the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

At the time of his death, Sushant was dating Rhea Chakraborty. The actress was then arrested by the NCB in September the same year after they found some chats with alleged drug peddlers on her WhatsApp. She was granted bail but had restrictions on her travel for a long time.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).