Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, Disha Salian’s ex-boyfriend Rohan Rai is all set to marry TV actress Sheen Dass in April. Around a week prior to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, 2020, Disha Salian reportedly died by suicide, on June 8, 2020. In November last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reportedly concluded that Disha’s death was “an accident". The CBI, in its statement, reportedly said that Disha died by falling from the terrace of her building after losing balance “under the influence of alcohol".

Disha was engaged to TV actor Rohan Rai at the time of her death. As per a new report in India Today.in, Rohan is ready to move on to the next chapter of his life. He will soon tie the knot with his Piyaa Albela co-actor, Sheen Dass. The duo will get married on April 22.

According to the report, Disha Salian and Rohan Rai dated each other for about seven years. Nearly three years after her death, Rohan is ready to tie the knot with Sheen Dass. The couple will get married in Kashmir, which is Sheen’s native place.

Disha died five days before Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his rented residence in Bandra on June 14, 2020. BJP leaders including Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane had claimed that Disha Salian’s death was linked to Sushant’s death. Starting with the Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the actor’s death.

Meanwhile, a few days after Sushant’s death, his father, KK Singh, had lodged a complaint with Patna police against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her parents and her brother, Showik. The case was transferred to the CBI to look into the death from the conspiracy angle. The Mumbai police, which initially looked into it, didn’t find any foul play. The case is currently being investigated by the CBI.

