Sushant Singh Rajput Third Death Anniversary: A Look at Late Actor's Journey

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT THIRD DEATH ANNIVERSARY: It’s been three years since beloved Indian film actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He would have turned 37 today. The news of his demise came as a shock to many. The actor had always seemed to be a jovial, humble and kind person in his interactions with fans and during interviews. While cinema was his profession, he was a highly educated and incredibly well-read person among a sea of Bollywood stars.

The Beginnings

Sushant Singh Rajput was born on January 21, 1986 to Krishna Kumar Singh and Usha Singh. He had four elder sisters (one sibling passed away at a young age) and he lost his mother when he was only 16. He secured 7th rank in the All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE) and was also a Physics National Olympiad winner. He studied engineering but did not complete his course. He joined theatre workshops and became a background dancer in live events and films such as Dhoom 2.

The Rise

Sushant became a household name with the Ekta Kapoor TV series, Pavitra Rishta. Later, he took part in various dance reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. His film career blossomed after he was cast in the critically and commercially hit film ‘Kai Po Che!’ which was released in 2013.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Gupta (@siddharthhgupta)

Sushant’s popularity soared once he starred as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in the biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. He achieved resounding success again with Chhichhore (2019), but his box office popularity had begun to dwindle. Dil Bechara (2020) was his last film that was released posthumously.

The Death

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai, with the Police ruling it a suicide. His fans and family suspected foul play and demanded a CBI investigation, which was granted by the Central government. The CBI is still investigating the case.