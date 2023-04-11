Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Denies Commenting On Rhea Chakraborty, Says 'It Was My...'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh has issued a clarification hours after dropping a cryptic Tweet which netizens speculated was directed towards Rhea Chakraborty. In her latest Tweet, Priyanka mentioned that her cryptic note wasn’t meant for anybody in specific but was rather her ‘general angst’.

“Just a clarification: My below tweet was not directed to any specific person as it has been reported in media which is ill-conceived and looks motivated. It was my general angst against the state of affairs prevalent in our world around," she wrote.

Just a clarification: My below tweet was not directed to any specific person as it has been reported in media which is ill-conceived and looks motivated.It was my general angst against the state of affairs prevalent in our world around. https://t.co/zEACayHvFp— Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) April 11, 2023

For the unversed, on Monday, Rhea Chakraborty announced her comeback with the upcoming season of Roadies. In the promo that the makers released, the actress was heard saying, “Aapko kya laga mein wapas nahi aaungi, darr jaungi… darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai. (What did you think… I won’t return, I’d be scared? It’s time for others to get scared)."

Hours after, Priyanka Tweeted, “तुम क्यूँ डरोगी? तुम तो व्यश्या थी, हो, और रहोगी! प्रशन् ये है कि तुम्हारे उपभोगता कौन है? कोई सत्ताधारी ही ये हिम्मत दे सकता है (Why would you be afraid? You were, are, and will remain a prostitute! The question is who are your consumers? Only a ruler can give this courage). WhoResponsible 4Delay InSSRCs is obvious." While Priynka had not mentioned Rhea in her Tweet, netizens speculated if she was taking a dig at the actress.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai flat on June 14, 2020. His sudden demise left the entire nation shocked. Several agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in his death case. Rhea was also arrested by NCB in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. However, she was granted bail later.

