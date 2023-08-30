Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shares Childhood Photos On Raksha Bandhan: ‘Will See You The Other Side Bhai’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s sister Shweta Singh Kriti often shares photos on her social handle and recalls golden time spent with him. Today, also she did the same and took to her social media handle to share childhood photos of the late actor. She also wrote an emotional note for him on Raksha Bandhan.

In the video, we can see her taking fans to the photographs hung on the wall and explaining the situation. She wrote, “Kabhi lagta hai tum kahin nahi gaye, tum to yahin ho. Kabhi lagta hai ab kya main tumhe kabhi nai dekh paongi, tumse kabhi baat nai kar paongi. Tumhari hansi, tumhari awaaz kabhi nai sun paongi. The pain of losing you, even if I want to share it with anyone, I can’t. It is too close to my heart, and something that is that close you can hardly find words to describe it. The pain keeps growing deeper with every passing day, exposing the ephemeral nature of this material world, the only solace is God. Will see you the other side Bhai, soon enough till I too become a story to ridicule, to entertain or to inspire. Trying Rakhi on your wrist and praying that you remain at peace and in joy wherever you are. So long! With Love Gudia Di.”

Watch the video here:

One of the fans wrote, “He’s always with you, di.. smiling at you, following you everywhere. Gudiya- Gulshan forever.” Another wrote, “@shwetasinghkirti sushant ko hum hi itna miss karte hai toh aap sisters ka pain brother k liye kitna hoga …. really miss u sushant Happy Rakshabandhan.”

Recently, there was news that Kerala actress Adah Sharma is reportedly purchasing the flat in the Mont Blanc Apartments in Mumbai, where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to live. This news has sparked curiosity and interest among fans and the public alike. Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise in 2020 sent shockwaves across the nation. His body was discovered in that apartment on June 14, 2020. Since that tragic day, the flat has reportedly remained vacant.

Nevertheless, there is finally a potential buyer for Sushant’s former residence. According to TellyChakkar exclusive, The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma has purchased SSR’s flat.