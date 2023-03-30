Sushmita Sen left everyone shocked and worried last month after she announced that she had suffered a ‘very big’ heart attack. Ever since then, it’s been a road to recovery for the Aarya actress. Not only did she walk the ramp but also wrapped up dubbing for her film Taali. In her latest social media post, Sushmita Sen marked one month since she underwent angioplasty.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to drop a black and white video from the sets. In the clip, Sushmita Sen can be seen dishing out intense and brooding looks for the camera. She also goes on to smile as her hair covers her face. The actress then pans the camera to showcase the crew members on the sets. Calling Shafqat Amanat Ali’s ‘Aankhon Ke Sagar’ one of her favourite songs, she penned the caption, “Celebrating the completion of one month since my Angioplasty…by doing exactly what I love doing…WORKING!!! 😁💃🏻❤️🎶Lights, camera, ACTION & of course @flavienheldt creating his magic!!!😉😀👏 This beautiful song, a forever favourite plays on repeat!!!😍🎶💃🏻# sharing #thisvibe #thislife #thislove #thisgratitude #thisnaughtyme 😉😄💋 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ❤️".

Singer Sophie Choudry was the first one to react. She wrote, “You are incredible!!" to which Sushmita Sen replied, “As are you!!".

Charu Asopa dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “If classy was a person!" Another one commented, “Jako rakhen Sai maar sake na koi. Lots of love." Someone else said, “Love these fearless eyes!" A fan stated, “Still the heartbeat of many hearts!!" One of them commented, “The bold energy (with fire emojis)".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen will be next seen in Aarya 3. In the show, she plays a powerful protagonist who goes the extra mile to protect her family from criminals. The series is based on the Spanish original ‘Penoza’ and tells the story of a mother named Aarya (Sushmita Sen), who takes the route of the underworld after the death of her husband to save her children and family. Besides Aarya, Sushmita will also be seen in Taali which is based on the life of transgender activist Gauri and her rise in the community.

