Sushmita Sen Dating Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Again? Her Latest Video Leaves Netizens Wondering

Sushmita Sen was in the headlines after she suffered a heart attack recently. Well, looks like the diva is trying to get back in the healthy zone now as she has resumed working out. On Tuesday night, Sushmita shared a workout video on her Instagram handle but what caught everyone’s attention was her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In the clip, the former couple was seen exercising together.

In the video, we saw Sushmita and Rohman performing an intense workout as they also laughed, clapped, and high-fived. In another video, Sen’s daughter Alisah also joined them.

In the caption of her video, Sushmita also shared an update regarding the next season of her superhit series Aarya and revealed that she will be resuming its shoot soon in Jaipur. “Will is the only way” #36days Now allowed more training!!! I leave to shoot for AARYA in Jaipur shortly…and here are my loved ones, keeping me company & helping me get back in the zone!!! Kisses Alisah Shona & @rohmanshawl I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she wrote.

As soon as Sushmita shared the videos, fans rushed to the comment section wondering if the former couple has reunited once again. One of the fans wrote, “They are back together in a relationship". Another fan shared, “Oh you guys are back..it really did put a smile on my face..you both are just so lovely together…just stay this way..it suits u both .much love..(sic)". Roham also took to the comment section and wrote, ‘Thank you teacher @sushmitasen47.’

To note, Sushmita suffered a cardiac arrest in February this year. Sharing the heartbreaking news on her Instagram handle, she had written, “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen will next be seen in Gauri Shinde’s biopic, ‘Taali’. She also has Ram Madhvani’s popular web series ‘Aarya 3’ in her pipeline.

