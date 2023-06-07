Sushmita Sen Dons Plunging Monokini, Takes a Dip In Pool During Exotic Vacay; Shares Sexy Video

Sushmita Sen has worked hard and now, it’s time to play harder. The actress is off to exotic holiday and she is letting everyone know. Taking to her Instagram, Sushmita shared a video in which she was seen wearing a stunning, shimmering monokini and taking a dip in the pool. The video opens with a much closer shot of Sushmita in the pool before it zooms out to show the luxurious property she is living in.

Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, “As I get ready to travel…this feeling returns!!!! #vastness #oneness #happiness #peace #bringit I have worked hard…now it’s time to #exhale ❤️ #sharing #thisfeeling #yourstruly I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." Fans praised her in the comments section.

“Waowwww looks so beautiful there," a fan wrote. “So hot " added another. Many also dropped fire and heart emojis.

Sushmita’s international trip comes shortly after she wrapped the filming of Aarya 3. Sharing a video earlier this week from the sets of the series, Sushmita wrote, “And it’s a wrap!!!!! #Aarya3 ❤️ Here’s to @amitamadhvani @madhvaniram #kapilsharma #Shradha @disneyplushotstar @officialrmfilms @endemolshineind & the MOST AMAZING CAST & CREW EVER!!! Thank you #aaryafamily ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Warmest hug ever Daulat @sikandarkher I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Sushmita has also had a trying few months after she suffered a heart attack. The actress revealed she suffered a heart attack earlier this year and had to undergo surgery. Recently, her sister-in-law Charu Asopa told ETimes that Sushmita had not told the family about the heart attack at first and reached out to the doctors herself.

“Iske baare mein family mein kisi ko nahi pata tha because I think didi ne kisi ko bataya nahi tha. (No one in the family knew about this because I think she didn’t tell anyone about it). So when it happened, she was in Jaipur and before she could tell anyone, she herself called the doctors," Charu said.