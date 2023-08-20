Sushmita Sen Gets Emotional As Fans Shower Love And Respect For Taali; ‘Thank You For Opening Your Hearts’

Sushmita Sen is currently basking in the success of her recently released web series Taali. The show revolves around the struggles faced by transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. As the show continues to garner positive reviews from fans, viewers and critics, the actress penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude.

Sharing a selfie, the actress wrote, “This happiness is a vibe!! And YOU are the reason!!! ❤️Thank you all for the love, respect & appreciation you’ll have been showering on #Taali On behalf

of #teamtaali @shreegaurisawant @ravijadhavofficial @gseamsak @afeefanadiadwala @officialjiocinema @kshitijpatwardhan the amazing cast & crew & of course #yourstruly ….Our DEEPEST GRATITUDE!!!❤️ The calls, the messages, the posts, the stories, the flowers, the love notes❤️ All forever cherished!!! Thank you for opening your hearts!!! The world needs it!!! #trulyoverwhelmed I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga .”

Have a look :

With Taali, Sushmita also intends to bring out a hidden side of Shreegauri that the world is unaware of. Lauding Shreegauri’s spirit, she shared in an interview with News18, “Gauri Sawant comes across as a person who’s very strong, articulate and no-nonsense which she is but there’s also a vulnerable side to her, a side to her she protects from the world. In Taali, I’ve shown that side. I want everyone to see who Gauri Sawant really is.”

“Taali," written by Kshitij Patwardhan and directed by Ravi Jadhav, is co-produced by Kartik D Nishandar, Arjun Singgh Baran, and Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed. The series released on Jio Cinemas on August 15.

News18 Showsha gave the show 3 stars. A part of the review read, “Sushmita deserves the loudest round of applause for slipping under the skin of Shreegauri with aplomb. She brilliantly grasps her voice, body language, mannerisms and verbal delivery. Even as Ganesh, Sushmita aces it. It’s no cakewalk to play a man. But our Miss Universe proves that there’s nothing she can’t do. She walks the fine line and makes sure that the character of a transgender woman doesn’t border on a caricature. To top that, she brings a little bit of herself to make the part her own. She also brings a lot of grace, strength, dignity and stillness to the table and it is her performance that becomes the beating heart of Taali. In her, one can see the tigress of Aarya and the softness of Miss Chandni. She effortlessly revels in this dichotomy and it is sheer delight watching her light up each frame.”