Sushmita Sen Gives Concerned Fans A Health Update After Heart Attack, Says 'My Health Is Fabulous'

Fans of Sushmita Sen were concerned about the actor’s health when she revealed getting an angioplasty done post having a heart attack, earlier this year. The actor, who is well into her recovery, has finished filming the third season of her popular web series, Aarya. In an Instagram live on Wednesday, she gave the worried fans an update on her health and also spoke about Aarya 3.

When asked about her health, Sushmita said, “My health is fabulous by god’s grace… I have been eating well." The actor was on her way home from an event with her daughter Alisah. The actor also shared some details about the upcoming season of Aarya. She shared that she had shot some action scenes post her recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

“I am waiting for Aarya 3. I think it’s going to be very lovely this time. There is a lot that has gone into it… so many things to tell you when we finally discuss Aarya about all the stuff that we did, pre health scare and all the action we did post. I hope you like it," Sushmita said. She later posted the live on Instagram and wrote that she is grateful for all the goodness her fans bring to her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita wrapped Aarya 3 last month and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set with co-star Sikandar Kher and director Ram Madhvani. She captioned the video, “And it’s a wrap!!!!! #Aarya3 Here’s to @amitamadhvani @madhvaniram #kapilsharma #Shradha @disneyplushotstar @officialrmfilms @endemolshineind & the MOST AMAZING CAST & CREW EVER!!! Thank you #aaryafamily. Warmest hug ever Daulat @sikandarkher. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita has recently returned from a holiday in Paris and Switzerland with Alisah. She shared a video of the two on Instagram, dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower. She captioned the post, “#magicalalisah. My Shona’s first trip to Paris, France before she leaves to study abroad. How time flies…I will forever cherish our dance."