Sushmita Sen Goes on Shopping With Ex Rohman Shawl And Daughter Alisah; Video Goes Viral

After a workout session last week, Sushmita Sen was once again spotted enjoying the company of ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Tuesday night. The former couple was also accompanied by the actress’ daughter Alisah for what appears to be a shopping spree. The Arya actress walked out of a shoe store in a casual red baggy t-shirt that was matched with black yoga pants, statement sunglasses, and a neat bun. She was followed by her daughter who chose a black top and high-waisted denim paired with sneakers for the outing. Walking behind was Shawl carrying what seems to be shopping bags.

He helped Sen to get inside their vehicle and also shut her side of the door before getting into the car himself. The actress briefly interacted with the paps asking about their whereabouts prior to making her exit from the venue. Take a look at it here:

This came just a week after Sushmita Sen posted a series of fitness videos that saw her exercising with Alisah and Shawl. From stretching to yoga on the wheel, their routine included a vivid range of combinations. While sharing the post, Sen who previously suffered a cardiac arrest wrote that she has now been allowed to train more. The actress informed fans she’ll be leaving for Jaipur shortly for completing the shoot of Arya and that she feels happy her loved ones are keeping her company.

“‘Will is the only way.’ 36 days. Now allowed more training! I leave to shoot for AARYA in Jaipur shortly and here are my loved ones, keeping me company & helping me get back in the zone! Kisses Alisah Shona & Rohman Shawl. I love you guys.”

It was almost after dating for three years that Sushmita Sen announced her amicable separation from Rohman on Instagram back in December 2021. In an official statement, the actress shared the duo continues to remain friends. “We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over the love remains,” she wrote.

On the work front, she’ll reprise her titular role in the third installment of her hit web show Aarya.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News