Sushmita Sen, In Black Dress, Takes Glam Show To New Level

Bollywood celebrities often lead busy lives, juggling work commitments and personal engagements. They often get clicked in and around the city. Most recently, paps spotted Sushmita Sen making a grand entrance at an event in Mumbai. Whether it’s attending events, shooting for films, or managing personal affairs, Sushmita’s every move tends to be closely followed and captured by the paparazzi.

We have some exciting news for all the fans out there! A video from the event featuring Sushmita Sen has surfaced online, and we bet it will make you want to Tumhe Jo Mein Dekha. The beauty queen looked absolutely stunning in her attire, donning a chic little black dress with elegant frill detailing at the bottom. The ensemble was perfectly paired with stunning black gladiator heels. To complete her look, she kept her hairdo and makeup on point.

It’s no surprise at all! Sushmita Sen’s video certainly left fans in awe. Compliments poured in from all corners, with one admirer exclaiming, “Stunning." The post was also filled with heart emoticons.

Soon after the event, Sushmita Sen went live to talk to her Instagram family. The actress, who suffered a heart attack earlier this year, gave fans an update on her health. Replying to a fan, Sushmita said, “My health is fabulous… I have been eating well.” People were equally excited to get some updates on her upcoming project, Aarya 3. Without spilling any beans, the actress expressed that she has a lot to share about all the stuff they did pre-health scare and all the action they did post recovery. She said, “I am waiting for Aarya 3… I think it’s going to be very lovely this time. There is a lot that has gone into it … so many things to tell you when we finally discuss Aarya about all the stuff that we did, pre health scare and all the action we did post. I hope you like it.”

Earlier this month, Sushmita Sen took a trip to Paris and Switzerland. She was accompanied by her daughter Alisah. Throughout the trip, she thoughtfully kept her fans updated and engaged by sharing captivating glimpses from her trip.

Work-wise, Sushmita recently wrapped up the shoot of Aarya season 3. Next, she will be seen in Taali, where she plays the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.