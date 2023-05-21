Sushmita Sen Marks 29 Years of Her Miss Universe Win With Stunning Pic, Says 'Brings Me To Tears…'

Sushmita Sen took a trip down the memory lane to reminisce about her Miss Universe win. She won the pageant when she was 18 years old. Sharing a heartfelt picture of herself from that time, the actress penned an emotional note recollecting the historic win.

Sushmita wrote, “This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer Prabuddha Dasgupta. In the rawness of this picture, he beautifully captured an 18-year-old me… with a smile he said, you realise you’re the first Miss Universe I’ve ever shot… I proudly added, it’s actually INDIA’s first ever Miss Universe.”

She also added, “The privilege of representing & winning for my Motherland is an honour so profound, it brings me to tears of joy even today… 29 years later!!! I celebrate and remember this day with great pride as History bears witness, INDIA won Miss Universe for the first time ever on 21st May 1994 in Manila Philippines (Mahal Kia).”

On a closing note, she added, “Thank you all for the love, goodness, & the most beautiful messages… forever cherished!!! I love you guys!!!!"

As soon as she shared the photo, fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with heartfelt wishes and praises. Many of them even called her an inspiration. Sushmita’s historic win continues to inspire and evoke emotions even after nearly three decades.

Earlier last year, Sushmita revealed that she did not fully understand the final question that was asked of her during the ceremony. In the final round, the actor was asked, “What for you is the essence of being a woman?” She replied saying, “Just being a woman is a gift of God that all of us must appreciate. The origin of a child is a mother, who is a woman. She shows a man what caring, sharing and loving is all about. That’s the essence of being a woman.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita is gearing up for Aarya 3. Helmed by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, Aarya is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama Penoz, which revolves around a middle-aged woman and her struggle to save her family while battling all odds.

Apart from Aarya 3, Sushmita Sen also has the highly anticipated Taali in her kitty, where the actress will be playing the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.