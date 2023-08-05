Sushmita Sen On 'Gold Digger' Accusations Post Lalit Modi Relationship Announcement: 'It's Nobody’s Business'

Sushmita Sen, the former Miss Universe who serves as an inspiration to millions, faced a challenging situation when the ex-chairman of the IPL announced their relationship. This revelation left many suprised, especially since she had confirmed her breakup with her previous boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, just a few months earlier.

Lalit Modi claimed that Sushmita was his ladylove and even shared some pictures of them enjoying a holiday together. In response, people started to ridicule the actress, accusing her of being a gold digger and using derogatory terms to describe her. Despite the trolling and name-calling, Sushmita remained maintained a dignified silence. Throughout the controversy, she did not confirm her relationship with Lalit Modi and chose to respond by saying that her personal life was not the concern of others.

Sushmita Sen recently addressed the issue of being labeled a gold digger after Lalit Modi made an announcement about their alleged relationship on his Instagram page, which he later deleted. During her recent interview while promoting her film Taali, the topic resurfaced, and she responded to the accusations once again.

When asked about the bad choice of words, she said, “It’s good that those comments came to me and I could define ‘gold digger’. An insult is an insult when you receive it, which I don’t. But there are certain things that are nobody’s business. I don’t need to say it’s no one’s business, but I like the word ‘not your business. It’s so cool, she added, saying, “FYI, I am as single as they come, which is also NOYB."

Netizens were curious about Lalit Modi’s announcement regarding his relationship with Sushmita Sen, but she doesn’t care and has always been open about her single status. In her new movie Taali, she plays a transgender, which has her fans excited. She is also getting ready for Aarya 3.