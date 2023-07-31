Sushmita Sen Reacts For 1st Time To Suffering Heart Attack, Says 'I'm Very Lucky To...' | Exclusive

In March this year, Sushmita Sen took to social media to share that she had suffered a heart attack. It happened while the actor was in Jaipur shooting for the third season of her hit Disney+ Hotstar series, Aarya. Sharing a video, she said that she had undergone an angioplasty and had a stent placed in her heart. But Sushmita resumed work soon after the treatment and wrapped up the shoot of her web show.

And now in an exclusive chat with News18, the former Miss Universe winner reveals that the health condition brought about a change in her and that she has chosen to take it to stride and look at life with a whole new perspective. “It was a phase and it passed. I am very lucky to be on the other side,” she states. While it has made her more responsible, she has now learnt to value her life a lot more. “It doesn’t make me fearful now, instead I now have a feeling of promise, of something to look forward to. When you get a new lease on life, you respect it and are more careful,” adds Sushmita.

Not only did she wrap up Aarya season three but also completed another project titled Taali, whose teaser was recently unveiled. Taali sees Sushmita in a never seen before avatar as she plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in it. Speaking about it, Sushmita tells us that the series is her way of paying an ode to the struggles and triumphs of Shreegauri. “It was very empowering. And I am hoping that the honesty with which I have tried to portray the story of Gauri Sawant’s life, that honesty comes through, because it’s a tribute more than a performance, not just to her but to the whole community,” she remarks.

While her other upcoming line-up of films and shows remains unannounced, Sushmita is busy making the most of her this time. Last week, she launched a new collection of watches by luxury atelier, Nebula by Titan, inspired by the architecture and style of the Art Deco Era. Talking about the association, the 48-year-old shares that she has a rather special connection with watches. “I have a very special story to share, actually. My father, before he named me Sushmita, gave me a pet name, something Bengalis often do - Tee-tan, which is spelled exactly as Titan and means exactly what Titan means - something important and powerful and courageous. And so my father wanted that for me and named me that. So, one of the earlier gifts I got was a Titan watch from my father,” she elaborates.

Sushmita, who is also known for her classic and minimalist style sensibilities, emphasises that sartorial fashion remains incomplete without the right accessories. Quiz her about her favourite piece of accessory, and she says, “I love watches with big dials. For me, that is also very empowering as a woman. And I am somebody who doesn’t like to dress up with a lot of different accessories in my personal life unless I’m doing a film. I like it simple. So, when you have a watch that gives you all that and makes sure you’re always on time, I think that’s it.”