Sushmita Sen Reflects On Her Absence From 90s Magazines: 'Was called a Bad Influence for Bold Opinions'

Sushmita Sen is currently being praised for her performance in the web series Taali where she plays the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Sushmita is known as one of the actresses who never shies away from giving their candid opinions. However, these opinions have not always worked in her favour. She revealed in a recent interview that magazines did not feature her in the 1990s because they felt that her candour was a “bad influence".

In a conversation with Film Companion, she was asked if her “bindass" attitude had any repercussions. She said, “There were (repercussions). In the 90s… because back then it was a much more closeted society so for you to speak your mind and to say anything that you believed in was like… she is a bad influence, don’t get her in front of our kids and everyone else."

She revealed that certain people had told magazines to not feature her on their covers because of her quotes. However, she said, “I don’t blame them. I was very loud and clear." Sushmita said that despite these roadblocks in her career, she never stopped expressing her true thoughts on matters. Instead, she learned to adapt. She said, “I thought if you take away my freedom to express myself, what freedom do I really have? So am I going to scare away from speaking my mind or am I just going to learn how to say it better, say it nicer? Which I did learn because I think I didn’t have that tact before."

She was then asked if she thought that the situation had changed since the 90s. She said that the world is “far more accepting" now. She said while there is still a “haw (Oh my God)" element in society, the situation has certainly improved.

Taali released on August 15 this year on Jio Cinema. It also features Krutika Deo, Ankur Bhatia, Aishwarya Narkar and Suvrat Joshi among others.