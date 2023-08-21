Sushmita Sen Reveals Daughters Alisah, Renee REJECTED Her Marriage Idea: ‘Don’t Want A Father’

Sushmita Sen has been getting a positive response about her performance in the recently released series Taali. She is seen essaying the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the series. Well, the actress recently opened up about her daughters Renee and Alisah’s reaction when she comes up with the idea of getting marriage. The former Miss Universe, who has always been candid about her life, revealed her daughters’ completely rejected the idea and said we don’t want a father.

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sushmita replied to a question on if her kids miss a father figure? “Not at all. Because, they don’t have a father figure. You only miss what you have. If you have never had it.. the concept is… Now when I suggest to them that I should get married, they will be like, ‘What? For what? I don’t want a father’. But I may want a husband, it may have nothing to do with you! So we joke about that a lot. They don’t miss a father. They have Tata, my father and their grandfather. That is everything for them. Anytime they need to have a father figure and a great example, he is the man,” she was quoted saying.

Sushmita Sen is a single mother. She adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010.

Talking about Sushmita’s new series Taali, the series revolves around the struggles faced by transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Thanking for showering so much love on the show, Sushmita shared a selfie and wrote, “This happiness is a vibe!! And YOU are the reason!!! Thank you all for the love, respect & appreciation you’ll have been showering on #Taali On behalf of #teamtaali @shreegaurisawant @ravijadhavofficial @gseamsak @afeefanadiadwala @officialjiocinema @kshitijpatwardhan the amazing cast & crew & of course #yourstruly ….Our DEEPEST GRATITUDE!!! The calls, the messages, the posts, the stories, the flowers, the love notes All forever cherished!!! Thank you for opening your hearts!!! The world needs it!!! #trulyoverwhelmed I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga .”

To note, the actress has completed the shooting for web series Aarya 3. The show is very popular among the fans.