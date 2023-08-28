Sushmita Sen Revisits Her Teens, Says ‘The World Was All About-Somebody Will Complete Me’

Sushmita Sen has come a long way in showbiz. The actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Taali. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is quite unapologetically honest about her love life, personal life and most importantly her relationship with herself. The actress recently opened up on her idea of love.

In a recent conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Sushmita was asked if she seeks validation like many women. The actress shared that she has learned to find happiness in her independence and respects her freedom in being her true self. “So the idea that I have been able to find happiness in this space is because I am also built that way. I believe in… nothing in life is more important than my freedom… very important to me. My freedom to be who I am, to choose the voice I want to speak with…,” she shared.

Sushmita further added, “I was 18 once and the world was all about ‘somebody will complete me’ kind of scenario. I am complete in myself. If someone can help enhance that feeling of completion, that would be lovely. I don’t need that for completion. When you need validation you must have the courage to stand in front of the mirror. That’s the only validation you need.”

The actress also stressed on the importance of self love and shared that it’s an essential aspect of her identity as well. She added, “Oh it’s everything. It’s what I am made of, that’s how closely I associate with that word. It is not that love that you project or feel but the love you are. That to me is love, that everything you do in your life with that ‘who you are’ feeling. So to even love another is to love yourself. There is that self-love that I speak of… is on a cellular level.”