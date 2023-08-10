Sushmita Sen Thanks Daughter Renee For Lending Her Voice In Taali: 'Goosebumps Every Time I Listen'

Sushmita Sen, a proud mother, and actor who recently recovered from a heart attack, is making headlines for her upcoming web series “Taali," which is a biopic on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. In a heartfelt Instagram update, Sushmita revealed that the soothing Mahamrityunjaya Mantra heard in the background of the “Taali" trailer was recited by her older daughter, Renee Sen.

Sushmita shared a clip of the recitation on her Instagram, expressing her excitement as she wrote, “Life comes a full circle!!! My baby girl @reneesen47 graces her voice to rendering this powerful Mantra #mahamrityunjaya it!"

Sushmita further expressed her gratitude to Renee for being part of this special project and thanked everyone for the overwhelming love and reception towards it. She also gave a special shoutout to Shreegauri Sawant and the transgender community for their courage and faith.

Renee is Sushmita’s elder daughter. The actor, who recovered from a heart attack a few months ago, was only 24 when she adopted Renee. She later went on to adopt her second child, Alisah. Renee has already made her acting debut with a short film Suttabazi in 2020.

The former Miss Universe’s upcoming web series trailer was released on Sunday. It quickly gained popularity among fans and Sushmita’s remarkable transformation in the trailer and her portrayal of the transgender activist is being applauded.

Sushmita’s most cherished victory, however, seems to be the reaction from Shreegauri Sawant after watching the trailer. In an exclusive interview with News18, Sushmita opened up about Shreegauri’s response saying “she came to me, blessed me, kissed my forehead, and gave me a gift. She told me, ‘I don’t want to watch. Yeh jo kar rahi hai, sahi kar rahi hai. Yeh meri marble chi murti hai (What ever she is doing, she is doing it right. She is my marble statue)".

“We connect on a human level. The goodness she has and embodies, I see it and feel it. And it’s not in the most obvious way where we go out of our way to tell people we love them. She doesn’t do that,” Sushmita Sen added.

“Taali," written by Kshitij Patwardhan and directed by Ravi Jadhav, is co-produced by Kartik D Nishandar, Arjun Singgh Baran, and Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed. The series will start streaming on Jio Cinemas on August 15.