Sushmita Sen Wishes Her 'First Love' Renee Sen On Her Birthday, Says 'You Are My Destiny...'

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and penned a sweet birthday wish for her ‘first love’ aka daughter, Renee Sen. Renee turned 24 today, September 4. On the occasion, Sushmita shared a series of photos with Renee along with a moving birthday note for her. Sushmita said she is proud to see Renee grow into an ‘incredible person’ and wishes her all the happiness.

“Happpyyyyyy Birthday My First Love!!!❤️ Today my baby turns as old as I was, when I had her!!!❤️ I look on with great love & pride as she grows into this incredible person…one I can still hear saying “you are my destiny” ❤️ We love you Shona @reneesen47 Here’s to your happiness always!!! #duggadugga #Alisah #Maa #partytime ," she wrote. Renee took to the comments section and showered Sushmita with love.

“Forever my destiny, I love you Maa! Happy 24th to us ❤️," she wrote.

Fans also wished Renee in the comments section. “Oh I can’t believe…You have proved it that it is not blood that matters bur how you raise the child. You both are definitely one of the most awesome mom and daughter duo I know ❤️❤️❤️," a comment read. “Happy birth return of the day.i hope you have a great day today and the year full of many blessings.happy sunday morning ," added another. “Happy Birthday to your darling eldest Daughter. Have folowed your journey Sushmita ji since beginning & was so proud of You when Renee came home. May WaheguruJi always shower you with his choicest blessings. May there always be health, abundance, peace, joy & a smile on your face. Love & Blessings," a third comment read.

Earlier this year, Sushmita opened up about adopting Renee and embracing the single mother life. Speaking with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, Sushmita recalled standing in court with her father for her adoption case for Renee. Sushmita said she was sobbing in the court, promising the judge that she would do a really good job at taking care of Renee. She revealed that the court asked her father Shubeer Sen if he’s scared Sushmita will not be able to marry after adopting Renee.

Quoting her father, Sushmita said, “She has chosen this motherhood and one thing I know my daughter to do is follow through." The case eventually ended in her favour and Sushmita took Renee home.