Days after surviving a ‘very big’ heart attack, Sushmita Sen walked the ramp for fashion designer Anushree Reddy. In the pictures that have now surfaced on social media, the Bollywood diva can be seen posing in a lime green embellished lehenga. She accessorised her look with a green necklace and a finger ring. Needless to say, the actress look prettiest as she flaunted her million-dollar smile. Meanwhile, in a new video that has surfaced, Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl can be seen walking alongside her at the Lakme Fashion Week.

On Saturday, a popular paparazzo handle shared a video clip that showed Sushmita Sen walking to the event while being surrounded by fans and media personnel. But accompanying the Aarya actress was her Rohman Shawl in a white blazer. While interacting with the paparazzi and obliging some fans with selfies, a photographer complimented her, “Aap bohot strong ho (you are very strong)” To this, Sushmita Sen replied, “Mere paas bohot saare logon ki dua hai, so blessed (I have many people’s blessings with me).

Watch:

Later, she also conducted a live session from her car where she said, “I just finished walking for the incredible Anushree Reddy as her showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week. Thank you to all members of the media who were so kind and loving. I am a very blessed girl and I keep saying this. I am really feeling so happy because thanks to Anushree, who had the courage to ask me to come and walk and be her showstopper. I think most people would have just been like, now, it’s not a good time. I tell you…women…It’s beautiful when we stand by each other and bring out the best even in the most trying times. That’s beautiful,”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen will be next seen in Aarya 3. In the show, she plays a powerful protagonist who goes the extra mile to protect her family from criminals. The series is based on the Spanish original ‘Penoza’ and tells the story of a mother named Aarya (Sushmita Sen), who takes the route of the underworld after the death of her husband to save her children and family. Besides Aarya, Sushmita will also be seen in Taali which is based on the life of transgender activist Gauri and her rise in the community.

