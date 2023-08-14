Sushmita Sen's Heartfelt Post For Her Transgender Co-Stars In Taali Is Everything

Sushmita Sen’s upcoming web series, Taali, revolving around the struggles faced by transgender activist Gauri Sawant, is gaining momentum even before its release. The actress’ transformation for the role and the powerful teaser has made fans eager to watch the series. The show is slated to release tomorrow, and ahead of its launch, lead actress Sushmita Sen honoured the transgender community members in the crew through a heartfelt post.

Sharing a couple of pictures with all the transgender crew members on her Instagram handle, Sushmita Sen wrote, “The power of inclusion!!!! Thank you for including me!!!!" In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing with the group, all making the series’ signature clap gesture for the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Paying her tribute to these individuals, Sushmita Sen expressed, “My heartfelt gratitude to all the transgender co-actors in Taali for their humanity, love , acceptance & blessings!!! Thank you bubli for cooking me the delicious meals…My dearest Alizeh, for guiding me throughout the performance…to Silk Bhavika oh the list is endless!!! It has been a pleasure to share the screen with you all…you truly are gifted Actors & awesome people!!! Congratulations for Taali. It’s not enough to believe in a better world, we must help create it. I love you guys!!!"

Sushmita Sen’s fans are quite eager to catch this series, especially due to the socially relevant plot it entails. One of them wrote, “I can’t wait to see you again..This is the most relevant film, talking about diversity." While, another follower appreciated her gesture towards the community and said, “Outstanding picture! You certainly standout, Dr. Sushmita Sen, the human being, the actor, the caregiver."

Speaking about how Gauri Sawant reacted to the trailer of the series, Sushmita Sen had earlier mentioned, “She came to me, blessed me, kissed my forehead, and gave me a gift. She told me, ‘I don’t want to watch. Yeh jo kar rahi hai, sahi kar rahi hai. Yeh meri marble chi murti hai." The actress also expressed that she has developed a close friendship with Gauri Sawant. Sushmita mentioned, “If I’m sick, she’s the first person to come with a blessing. If I need something, she’ll make it her business to make it happen. She has love like that. That’s love in action, and that’s who she is. I find her very inspirational."

Taali is directed by Ravi Jadhav and co-produced by Kartik D. Nishandar, Arjun Singgh Baran and Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed. The film was written by Kshitij Patwardhan. It will be available on Jio Cinemas from August 15.