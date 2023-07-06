Sushmita Sen’s Paris Album With Daughter Alisah Has Charu Asopa’s Heart

Sushmita Sen is on vacation. This time with her daughter Alisah in Paris, France. Despite her hectic schedule, the actress prioritised spending quality time with Alisah before she embarks on her journey to a foreign country for her higher education. Interestingly, this is Alisah’s first trip to Paris. Sushmita Sen delighted her fans by sharing a precious moment from their vacation. In the video, right outside the Eiffel Tower, the mother and daughter can be seen posing together on a 360 photo booth machine.

Sushmita Sen quickly added this priceless moment to her Instagram feed and captioned it as “magical”. “My Shona’s first trip to Paris France before she leaves to study abroad!!! How time flies…I will forever cherish our dance!!!” she wrote. Fans quickly flooded the comment section with love and admiration for the mother-daughter bond.

“You’re such a doting mom! Over the years, I’ve been following your posts but this one steals the heart, hands down. There is so much beauty and love in raising girls, the kind that brings peace to one’s heart and soul,” a fan wrote. Another one mentioned, “You and your daughters are so inspiring.”

Not just fans, but the post also grabbed Sushmita Sen’s elder daughter Renee’s attention. “So so special,” she wrote. Even Charu Asopa, the ex-wife of Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, noticed the post and left a heart emoticon as a gesture of appreciation.

Just before the post from Paris, Sushmita Sen added a series of pictures from Switzerland on her Instagram handle. If you happened to miss them, here’s a glimpse of the picturesque moments she shared on her handle:

Work-wise, Sushmita Sen will next be seen in Taali, a biopic on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Last year, she dropped her first look from the web series and fans were left quite impressed. It revolves around Shreegauri Sawant’ and also talks about the significant contributions by her to the transgender movement in India. The official streaming date of the series is still awaited. Helmed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, Taali is produced together by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar & Afeefa Nadiadwal. Apart from Taali, Sushmita will also be seen in Disney Hotstar’s Aarya Season 3.