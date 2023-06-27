Sussanne Khan Drops Video From Mexican Holiday With BF Arslan Goni; Shares Kiss, Calls Him Favourite

Sussanne Khan, who was on a trip with her boyfriend Arslan Goni shared a video on Instagram, giving a glimpse of their vacation. The video that began with montages of Arslan and Sussanne posing together also featured their friends. Sharing the reel on Instagram, the interior designer wrote, “Sunshine, laughter, and endless memories with my favorite people ‍♀️ #LosCabos thank you Life”

The video begins with Sussanne Khan embracing Arslan Goni in a warm hug as the latter strikes a cheeky pose for the camera. In another frame, they kiss and pose for a series of romantic photographs. Be it concert dates or dessert breaks, the clip gives viewers a close look at their love life.

Have a look at the video:

This isn’t the first time when Sussanne Khan has openly professed her love for Arslan Goni on social media. She marked the beginning of 2023 with yet another mushy reel hoping to be a better version of themselves in the new year. “Here in 2023 let’s just be our best versions and then a little more of just that,” she wrote alongside the clip. Take a look at it below:

On the special occasion of Arslan Goni’s birthday too, Sussanne hailed him as the ‘most incredible human’. She highlighted how her boyfriend always pushes her to be a better person and that she wants to spend time with him. “Happy Happiest Birthday my love… you are the most incredible human I know. You make me want to be a better person..in everything I do. You are my definition of love.. from here till the end of time..and beyond… We gonna make this life,” she wrote.

Prior to dating Arslan, Sussanne Khan was married to Hrithik Roshan. The two separated after staying married for 13 years. The ex-couple continues to co-parent their two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.