Sussanne Khan Shares A Fun Montage Video Of Her Vacation With Boyfriend Arslan Goni; Watch

Sussanne Khan on Wednesday took to her social media handle and shared a fun video from her vacation featuring her boyfriend Arslan Goni. The couple is head over heels in love with each other and never misses an opportunity in displaying it. Well, this video is proof of that. She called it ‘Best Summer Ever’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sussanne wrote, “A lioness who lives with compassion shall always receive it… for the best Summer ever..2023 P.s this is what I was made for.” In a montage video, Sussanne and Arslan are seen enjoying. They are seen dancing, catching up with friends, having yummy treats, and spending time with loved ones. The Billie Eilish song What Was I Made For? can be heard in the background. One of the fans wrote, “I am glad suzi you chooses him over everything…. I feel so happy to see both of u.. the way u love each other he is a nice guy.. pta hai kyu.. apka face btata hai.” Another wrote. “So there is love after love. I have to believe in that too.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

A few weeks ago, Sussanne Khan also shared a video of the couple spending some quality time together in Mexico’s Los Cabos. “Sunshine, laughter, and endless memories with my favourite people #LosCabos thank you life,” Sussanne Khan wrote in the caption. Kunal Kapoor commented, “Lovely,” and Zayed Khan said, “Happy times,” with heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time when Sussanne Khan has openly professed her love for Arslan Goni on social media. She marked the beginning of 2023 with yet another mushy reel hoping to be a better version of themselves in the new year. “Here in 2023 let’s just be our best versions and then a little more of just that,” she wrote alongside the clip.

Before dating Arslan, Sussanne Khan was married to Hrithik Roshan. The two separated after staying married for 13 years. The ex-couple continues to co-parent their two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.