Swara Bhasker And Fahad Ahmad’s Wedding Rituals Kickstart This Weekend, FIRST Video Out

Actress Swara Bhasker recently married political activist Fahad Ahmad and announced the news to her fans via a social media post. Now, according to the latest reports, the couple is preparing to host a small-scale wedding ceremony at Swara Bhasker’s maternal grandmother’s home in Delhi. The pre-wedding celebrations will reportedly begin on March 12.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad’s pre-wedding ceremonies will be an ‘eclectic mix of cultures.’ They plan to begin the celebrations with an elaborate sangeet ceremony, a sundowner, and a mehendi ceremony. The next day, there will be a Carnatic music session followed by the couple taking their pheras. Reportedly, there will also be a qawwali ceremony, and the arrangement will be quite similar to a ‘baithak’ for the guests. And on March 16, Swara and Fahad will host a reception party in Delhi for their friends and family.

Quoting a source, the news portal said for the wedding, the actress has only invited her family and close friends. Swara also ensured that the wedding invitation did not include any specific dates that would divulge unwanted information about the wedding. The actress’ close friends and industry colleagues, Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, and director Faraz Ansari, are anticipated to attend the party in honour of the newlyweds.

Amid the report, a video of Swara from her house with Fahad has surfaced online showing the couple preparing for the wedding.

And the celebrations begin for @ReallySwara & @FahadZirarAhmad shaadi! And the official wedding hashtag is #SwaadAnusaar ❤️✨😘 pic.twitter.com/HDvpxhse66— Faraz Arif Ansari (@futterwackening) March 10, 2023

Last month, Swara Bhasker made a special announcement to let her fans know of her close-door wedding. The actress posted some snippets of Fahad and her journey together. She revealed that the two met during a protest. The clip tries to show how their relationship developed amidst the political tension in the country. “Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart, Fahad Zirar Ahmad. It’s chaotic, but it’s yours!" she wrote.

On work front, Swara Bhasker most recently appeared with Pooja Chopra, Meher Vij, and Shikha Talsania in Kamal Pandey’s Jahan Chaar Yaar. She will next be seen in the upcoming murder mystery film Mimamsa.

