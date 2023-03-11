CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveKylie JennerKiara AdvaniUrfi JavedRanbir Kapoor
Home » Movies » Swara Bhasker And Fahad Ahmad’s Wedding Rituals Kickstart This Weekend, FIRST Video Out
2-MIN READ

Swara Bhasker And Fahad Ahmad’s Wedding Rituals Kickstart This Weekend, FIRST Video Out

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 12:55 IST

Mumbai, India

Swara Bhasker's wedding festivities begin this weekend.

Swara Bhasker's wedding festivities begin this weekend.

Swara Bhasker is reportedly getting married to Fahad Ahmad in the coming week. The couple, who registered their marriage last month, is hosting the ceremony in Delhi.

Actress Swara Bhasker recently married political activist Fahad Ahmad and announced the news to her fans via a social media post. Now, according to the latest reports, the couple is preparing to host a small-scale wedding ceremony at Swara Bhasker’s maternal grandmother’s home in Delhi. The pre-wedding celebrations will reportedly begin on March 12.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad’s pre-wedding ceremonies will be an ‘eclectic mix of cultures.’ They plan to begin the celebrations with an elaborate sangeet ceremony, a sundowner, and a mehendi ceremony. The next day, there will be a Carnatic music session followed by the couple taking their pheras. Reportedly, there will also be a qawwali ceremony, and the arrangement will be quite similar to a ‘baithak’ for the guests. And on March 16, Swara and Fahad will host a reception party in Delhi for their friends and family.

Quoting a source, the news portal said for the wedding, the actress has only invited her family and close friends. Swara also ensured that the wedding invitation did not include any specific dates that would divulge unwanted information about the wedding. The actress’ close friends and industry colleagues, Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, and director Faraz Ansari, are anticipated to attend the party in honour of the newlyweds.

Amid the report, a video of Swara from her house with Fahad has surfaced online showing the couple preparing for the wedding.

RELATED NEWS

Last month, Swara Bhasker made a special announcement to let her fans know of her close-door wedding. The actress posted some snippets of Fahad and her journey together. She revealed that the two met during a protest. The clip tries to show how their relationship developed amidst the political tension in the country. “Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart, Fahad Zirar Ahmad. It’s chaotic, but it’s yours!" she wrote.

On work front, Swara Bhasker most recently appeared with Pooja Chopra, Meher Vij, and Shikha Talsania in Kamal Pandey’s Jahan Chaar Yaar. She will next be seen in the upcoming murder mystery film Mimamsa.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. swara bhasker
first published:March 11, 2023, 12:54 IST
last updated:March 11, 2023, 12:55 IST
Read More