Swara Bhasker is pregnant! The actress took to her social media accounts to reveal that she and her husband Fahad Ahmad are expecting their first baby together. Taking to Instgram, Swara shared a picture in which Fahad was seen craddling Swara as she showed her baby bump. She shared the news exactly six months after the couple got married in court.

Sharing the photos, Swara wrote, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! ❤️✨@fahadzirarahmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #octoberbaby."

She received much love from all, including Parvathy Thiruvothu who wrote, “Mubarak! @reallyswara @fahadzirarahmad." Guneet Monga added, “Sooooo much to celebrate! Love love love!! And god bless you both and the little one ♥️♥️ congratulations ♥️♥️".

Back in February, Swara announced that she had a court marriage with political activist Fahad Ahmad on January 6, 2023. Fahad Ahmad is Samajwadi Party’s state youth president. Sharing a video on Instagram narrating their love story, Swara revealed that the two met during a protest and their paths kept crossing, until they fell in love with each other.

The video, set to the beat of the song ‘Time of My Life’ from Dirty Dancing, showed snippets of how they kept meeting at rallies and protests. Their first selfie was also taken at a protest. Fahad had invited Swara to his sister’s wedding, which she couldn’t attend because she was shooting. But she promised to attend his wedding. Swara also credited their cat, Ghalib, for bringing them together.

While they exchanged their vows in January, they hosted a wedding ceremony in March which was attended by many stars and politcal leaders.

News18 congratulates Swara and Fahad.