CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gufi Paintal DeathSulochana DeathKollam SudhiDisha PataniAshwin Bhave
Home » Movies » Swara Bhasker Announces Pregnancy Six Months After Marrying Fahad Ahmad, Shares Baby Bump Photos
1-MIN READ

Swara Bhasker Announces Pregnancy Six Months After Marrying Fahad Ahmad, Shares Baby Bump Photos

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 13:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Swara Bhasker is pregnant.

Swara Bhasker is pregnant.

Swara Bhasker Baby News: Swara Bhasker is pregnant! The actress announced her pregnancy six months after her wedding with Fahad Ahmad.

Swara Bhasker is pregnant! The actress took to her social media accounts to reveal that she and her husband Fahad Ahmad are expecting their first baby together. Taking to Instgram, Swara shared a picture in which Fahad was seen craddling Swara as she showed her baby bump. She shared the news exactly six months after the couple got married in court.

Sharing the photos, Swara wrote, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! ❤️✨@fahadzirarahmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #octoberbaby."

She received much love from all, including Parvathy Thiruvothu who wrote, “Mubarak! @reallyswara @fahadzirarahmad." Guneet Monga added, “Sooooo much to celebrate! Love love love!! And god bless you both and the little one ♥️♥️ congratulations ♥️♥️".

Back in February, Swara announced that she had a court marriage with political activist Fahad Ahmad on January 6, 2023. Fahad Ahmad is Samajwadi Party’s state youth president. Sharing a video on Instagram narrating their love story, Swara revealed that the two met during a protest and their paths kept crossing, until they fell in love with each other.

The video, set to the beat of the song ‘Time of My Life’ from Dirty Dancing, showed snippets of how they kept meeting at rallies and protests. Their first selfie was also taken at a protest. Fahad had invited Swara to his sister’s wedding, which she couldn’t attend because she was shooting. But she promised to attend his wedding. Swara also credited their cat, Ghalib, for bringing them together.

RELATED NEWS

While they exchanged their vows in January, they hosted a wedding ceremony in March which was attended by many stars and politcal leaders.

News18 congratulates Swara and Fahad.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. swara bhasker
first published:June 06, 2023, 12:30 IST
last updated:June 06, 2023, 13:03 IST