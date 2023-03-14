Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's Pre-Wedding Festivities Include Beautiful Carnatic Music, Watch

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are all set to host a small-scale wedding ceremony at the actress' maternal grandmother’s home in Delhi. The couple's pre-wedding celebrations have begun. Oh yes, they are having a gala time with their family and friends. Recently, the two enjoyed a Carnatic music recital, with Swara sharing some stunning pictures from the evening.

Swara Bhasker shared some adorable pictures with Fahad Ahmad from their musical evening. The actress had donned a stunning Raw Mango red and gold brocade saree for the event. The deep red saree had a thick zari border with minimal designs all over. The Veere Di Wedding actor completed her look with a nose ring, earrings, a necklace, crimson bangles, a gajra and a traditional matha patti. Fahad was dressed in a beige Nehru jacket over a white kurta and pants. The couple stood close to each other, with Fahad kissing Swara on her cheek in one photo. Swara captioned the pictures, “Music is the language of love. Carnatic vocal recital at the #SwaadAnusaar wedding festivities!"

Fans soon started congratulating the couple and praising their looks. One of them said, “Congratulations to you two! Looking so beautiful and happy in love," while another commented, “rab ne bana di jodi (God has made this couple)."

Swara also shared glimpses of her musical evening on her Instagram stories. She gave her followers a sneak peek of vocalist Sudha Raghuraman performing live on stage. Swara wrote, “The amazing Sudha Raghuraman making our wedding celebrations magical."

Earlier, Swara Bhaskar took to Instagram to share glimpses of her Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet ceremonies as well. She and Fahad looked very much in love in the photos. Swara posted some pictures of the Haldi ceremony with the caption, “Here’s to celebrating all the colours of life together." She also shared glimpses of her Mehendi and Sangeet as well.

Last month, Swara Bhasker stated that she had a court marriage with Fahad Ahmed this year. She revealed that the two met during anti-CAA protests and fell in love with each other.

