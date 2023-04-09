Swara Bhasker Gets 'Gender Neutral' Birthday Wish From 'Bhai' Fahad Ahmad, Take a Look

Swara Bhasker has turned 35 years old today. The actress has been getting wishes from all around the corner. From fans to celebrities, all are wishing her on this special day. But it was her husband Fahad Ahmad’s wish which caught everyone’s attention. He wished his ‘bhai’ with an unseen picture on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day bhai, listening to your suggestion on my birthday I am married, I hope u get to know from Twitter. Thank you for completing me in every aspect,m blessed to have a friend and mentor like u. I love you my heart. P.S-bhai is gender neutral.” He also shared a sweet video on his Instagram handle to wish his darling wife. The video features the best moments of their wedding with some unseen pictures. Fahad wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday love @reallyswara Thank you for being amazing friend, mentor and now companion".

Take a look:

Many many happy returns of the day bhai, listening to your suggestion on my birthday I am married, I hope u get to know from twitter🙈Thank you for completing me in every aspect,m blessed to have a friend and mentor like u😘 I love you my heart❤️ P.S-bhai is gender neutral pic.twitter.com/Rp7uTzKR9q — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) April 9, 2023

To note, Swara and Fahad had a court marriage and announced that they submitted their papers on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act. Announcing their wedding, the Veere De Wedding actor wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!" It is worth mentioning here that Swara and Fahad met during a protest in Delhi. Fahad is a leader in the Samajwadi Party.

The couple held several wedding festivities in Delhi, which were attended by close friends, family members and other dignitaries. From Sonam Kapoor, Rahul Gandhi, and Akhilesh Yadav to Arvind Kejriwal and others were seen wishing the couple.

On the work front, the actress will be soon seen in Mrs Falani.

