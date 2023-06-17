Swara Bhasker Makes First Appearance Post Pregnancy Announcement; Flaunts Baby Bump In An LBD

Swara Bhasker, who is expecting her first child with husband Fahad Ahmad, has made her first appearance after announcing her pregnancy.Earlier this month, the actress took to her social media accounts to reveal that she and her husband Fahad Ahmad are expecting their first baby together. Taking to Instagram, Swara shared a picture in which Fahad was seen cradling Swara’s baby bump. She shared the news six months after the couple got married in court.

On Saturday evening, Swara was spotted at the airport with hubby Fahad Ahmad. She sported a LBD, paired with comfy, white and brown sneakers. As paps greeted her, she posed for them and said, ‘First time travelling. Baby bump ke saath (This is the first time I am travelling with the baby bump)." Check out the video here:

Back in February, Swara announced that she had a court marriage with political activist Fahad Ahmad on January 6, 2023. Fahad Ahmad is Samajwadi Party’s state youth president. Sharing a video on Instagram narrating their love story, Swara revealed that the two met during a protest and their paths kept crossing, until they fell in love with each other. The video was captioned, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours."

After registering her marriage, the actress had a traditional wedding ceremony in Delhi. The family recently held a function where Carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghuraman performed live on stage. The couple also hosted a wedding reception in Delhi. The event was graced by many distinguished guests, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan, and Shashi Tharoor.