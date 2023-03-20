Swara Bhasker Stuns In Golden Lehenga By A Pakistani Designer At Her, Fahad Ahmad's Walima Ceremony

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad’s wedding festivities concluded with a traditional style Walima in Bareilly. This is after the newlyweds registered their marriage in court on January 6, and kick-started the grandeurs of celebration with the Haldi ceremony on March 11, followed by mehendi, sangeet and qawwali night. The newlyweds already hosted a reception party in Delhi, which was nothing less than a star-studded affair, with several big names marking their attendance. Now, the grand reception witnessed Swara channelling her inner royalty in a full-fledged beautiful lehenga. Coming from the shelves of Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan, the lehenga set accumulated a beautiful combination of pastels and gold.

Calling the ensemble simply beautiful will be an understatement when in reality it appeared everything that dreams are made of. The actress dropped a small clip, covering her whole look, on the story of her Instagram account, and she looked the epitome of class and grace. Ali’s piece of work came with heavy embellishment details. While we couldn’t catch a glimpse of Swara’s blouse, the actress carried her floral printed dupatta in a flowy draped manner. Now, Swara’s royal look was amped up by her accessories. The actress perfectly paired her bridal ensemble with a matching choker-style kundan set and matha patti.

Fahad complemented his next bride by twinning his sartorial pick for his reception in the matching hues of Swara’s lehenga. Several pictures making rounds on the internet reveal that Fahad sported a bright yellow kurta on a beige pyjama. He gave himself a final touch with a white and golden jacket atop it.

Many congratulations, Fahad bhai and Swara JiWishing you a blessed and happy life ahead. pic.twitter.com/apHXfXts0f — Suhaib Ansari (Mannu) (@Suhaibansarii) March 19, 2023

On the other hand, Swara’s video capturing her Bidaai moment went crazy viral on the internet. The video, which was shared by one of Swara’s best friends, caught her getting emotional while leaving her maternal home. It captured a glimpse of all except Swara’s father C Uday Bhaskar. Thanking Swara’s friend for sharing the video, her father wrote, “Thanks for sharing this poignant 'moment' Sinjini…as the Swara Bhasker Wedding reached closure /Yes…the 'gruff' Commodore had good reason to stay out of frame… this is indeed an emotionally charged moment even for a 'khadus' dad… the 'bidai' of our dear Swara.”

Thanks for sharing this poignant 'moment' @sinjini_m…as the #SwaraBhaskerWedding reached closure /Yes…the 'gruff' Commodore had good reason to stay out of frame… this is indeed an emotionally charged moment even for a 'khadus' dad… the 'bidai' of our dear @ReallySwara https://t.co/meQ9xbgRin— C Uday Bhaskar (@theUdayB) March 18, 2023

On the work front, Swara was last seen in Gagan Puri’s Mimamsa. Next, she will be seen in Mrs Falani, which is expected to release this year.

