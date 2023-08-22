Swastika Mukherjee Alleges 'Verbal' R*pe' By Trolls Over Bathroom Photos: 'Just Tear The Woman Apart...'

Qala actress Swastika Mukherjee recently took to Instagram to share a series of selfies in a towel, from what appeared to be a hotel room. She posted the photos to embrace her body as it is “supposed to be at 40" for her body type. Netizens began trolling the actress for posing in a towel, however, she had the most fitting sarcastic reply.

Swastika wrote in the caption, “Getting mirror selfie ✅ Embracing my boobs as they are supposed to be at 40 for MY BODY TYPE ✅ (no they cannot be like Cameron Diaz’s) Feeling okay with BRA strap marks ✅(for women who wear a bra for more than 12 hours at a stretch these marks stay longer than heartbreaks) Absolutely fine with my freckles, rather in with them ✅ (No they are not some kind of skin disease that needs urgent treatment and they don’t appear with age) Flaunting my ‘chotto jhunti’, when you grow your hair after 15 years this feeling is lit ✅"

However, some netizens tried to shame her for posting the photos. One person wrote, “In tawal (towel) in bathroom it’s intimate place ..what do u want to show? This is not swastika type I believe." The actress then replied, “It’s her birth right to get bothered. There is a rule book where women cannot take photos in tawals and post them. Even though the woman concerned is paying for the tawal and the room and her phone and it’s her own Instagram handle "

Instagram e towel gaye 4te chhobi post korechilam. Social/moral police der kawtha baad dilam. I have been dealing with them all my life. Don’t give a F but 90% comments are VERBAL RAPE. In the most crude language possible.The place we are heading to is HELL.— Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) August 20, 2023

Swastika also addressed this incident on the micro-blogging site X, formerly known as Twitter. She wrote, “The photos that urged civilised people on Instagram to verbally rape me.

And the WOMEN turned into messiahs of culture and torch bearers of being the - Sushil Aurat!

And the best part is NO ONE READS CAPTION. No idea about the thoughts behind a post. Just tear the woman apart."

The photos that urged civilised people on Instagram to verbally rape me. And the WOMEN turned into messiahs of culture and torch bearers of being the - Sushil Aurat! And the best part is NO ONE READS CAPTION. No idea about the thoughts behind a post. Just tear the woman apart. pic.twitter.com/OG3qZVEaRA— Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) August 21, 2023

Swastika last appeared in Ayan Chakraborti’s directorial series Nikhoj.

