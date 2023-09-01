‘Sweet, Spirited, Sea-Worthy’: Critics Hail Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Series

One of the most popular Japanese manga series— One Piece, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda has been adapted into a live-action web series on Netflix. While Netflix’s previous anime ventures did not surpass expectations, One Piece seems to have broken the stereotype. Since its inception on August 31, the live-action drama has been receiving rave reviews from the masses and critics alike. In fact, the show has even got a seal of approval from the original creator of the manga series— Eiichiro Oda. From the adventure-oriented storyline to the impeccable performances of the cast, and the live-action sequences, One Piece sails strong on the OTT platform.

The cast ensemble of One Piece includes Inaki Godboy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd, and Jacob Gibson in titular roles The story revolves around a wannabe pirate named Monkey D Luffy (Godboy) who embarks on an adventure in a fantastical world full of magic, monsters, mystical beasts, and fantasy locations with his pirate crew— the Straw Hats. Mackenyu plays the role of Roronoa Zoro— a menacing pirate hunter and skilled swordsman, Taz Skylar has slipped into the shoes of a cook named Sanji whose superpower is making delicious food but is also a deadly force, Emily Rudd has breathed life to the character of a witty cartographer who is also a sly thief, and Gibson essays the role of a sharpshooter named Usopp.

According to critics, One Piece is a quirky adaptation of the Japanese manga. Although the eight-episode series has some alterations made to the original story, the plot is quite gripping and enjoyable for both adults and youngsters. “There is a real treasure to be found here, a genuine celebration of Eiichiro Oda’s work just under the surface of these eight episodes,” reviewed film critic Joshua Rivera. Another critic even called the series to be the “new gold standard for live-action adaptations.”

The series is curated in such a way that it is bound to bring out one’s inner child, reviews Angie Han from Hollywood Reporter. Viewers are under no obligation to have an understanding of Japanese graphic novels to get lost in the story of One Piece, which takes viewers on a “sweet, spirited, and sea-worthy" adventure, perfect to binge-watch this summer season, adds writers Liz Shannon Miller and Kayleigh Donaldson. As per Slant Magazine writer Steven Nguyen Scaife, the perfect blend of action and comedy, sprinkled with some live-action is what makes it all the more intriguing.

Although The Digital Fix writer Emma-Jane Betts calls the pacing a little slow at times, the cast’s performance is likely to keep viewers hooked. Especially, Inaki Godboy has excelled in his part delivering a “terrific, spirited performance” verdicts Slashfilm writer Barry Levitt. As we go deeper and deeper into the story, the personalities of the characters are slowly unveiled, making the ocean-faring tale more interesting, says Alan Sepinwall from Rolling Stone.

Summing it up, Arezou Amin from Collider magazine labels One Piece a “satisfying adventure” that seems to have drawn inspiration from Pirates of the Caribbean, providing viewers with a swashbuckling ride of adventure, fun, and friendships that excels in creativity and charisma. One Piece is currently running on an 82 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.