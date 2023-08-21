Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy To Acharya, Chiranjeevi’s 5 Highest Grossing Movies

Chiranjeevi has wowed audiences with his remarkable acting abilities and charisma. The actor’s career in the South Indian film industry has been remarkable. He has demonstrated an unrivalled ability to embrace varied roles and bring to life characters that appeal to the audience. Chiranjeevi’s legacy has no bounds, ranging from emotionally intense dramas to high-octane action thrillers. Here’s a list of his top 5 grossing films so far.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Directed by Surender Reddy, this was a historical action film based on the story of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who revolted against the East India Company’s injustices ten years before the Sepoy Mutiny. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, and others. The film had a budget of Rs 200 crore and a worldwide box office collection of Rs 248 crore.

Waltair Veerayya

This 2023 film, directed by K.S. Ravindra, revolves around a fisherman who is involved in smuggling and decides to agree to a request from a dishevelled police officer to use it to his own benefit. The film also starred Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Urvashi Rautela. The film was produced with a budget of Rs 125 crore and earned about Rs 232 crore.

Khaidi No.150

The plot of this 2017 film, centred around a criminal attempting to flee the nation, is unexpectedly replaced by a good Samaritan fighting for the rights of rural farmers. It was a remake of the 2014 Tamil movie Kaththi. Directed by V.V. Vinayak, the film starred Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Tarun Arora and Mohammad Ali in vital roles. The film grossed about Rs 164 crore and was made with a budget of Rs 75 crore.

Godfather

Mohan Raja’s Godfather is a political action thriller film. It is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, which was released in 2019. The film stars Chiranjeevi as the titular character, along with Salman Khan in a cameo and Nayanthara, Satya Dev, Murali Mohan, and Puri Jagannadh among others. The film was produced for Rs 90 crore and grossed Rs 108 crore globally.

Acharya

The plot centres around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who initiates a fight against the Endowments Department over the theft of temple funds and donations. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, and Sonu Sood. The film had a budget of Rs 130 crore but could gain only Rs 71 crore.