T-series Producer Vinod Bhanushali’s Office Raided by I-T Sleuths Over Tax Evasion Charges

Income Tax raided the office of T-series producer Vinod Bhanushali and some other production houses of Bollywood in Mumbai since Wednesday morning over allegations of tax evasion.

Raids were also conducted at the premises of film producer Jayantilal Gada, news agency ANI reported citing Income Tax.

The raids were on till the time of filing this report. Further details are awaited.

