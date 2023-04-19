CHANGE LANGUAGE
T-series Producer Vinod Bhanushali's Office Raided by I-T Sleuths Over Tax Evasion Charges
1-MIN READ

T-series Producer Vinod Bhanushali’s Office Raided by I-T Sleuths Over Tax Evasion Charges

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 23:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Raids are being conducted at the premises of Jayantilal Gada too. (File photo: News18)

Searches are underway at other production houses of Bollywood in Mumbai

Income Tax raided the office of T-series producer Vinod Bhanushali and some other production houses of Bollywood in Mumbai since Wednesday morning over allegations of tax evasion.

Raids were also conducted at the premises of film producer Jayantilal Gada, news agency ANI reported citing Income Tax.

The raids were on till the time of filing this report. Further details are awaited.

first published:April 19, 2023, 23:31 IST
last updated:April 19, 2023, 23:42 IST