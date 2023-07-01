Taali Motion Poster: Sushmita Sen Looks Powerful As Transgender Activist Gauri Sawant

After her spectacular performance in the web series Aarya, Sushmita Sen will now be seen in the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the upcoming project Taali. Recently, the makers released the first motion poster, which portrays Sushmita in a strong and unseen look. The poster has managed to wow her fans who are eager to witness how the story will unfold. Taali is directed by Ravi Jadhav and will soon be released on JioCinema.

The poster for Taali was released on June 30, the last day of Pride Month. The caption along with it read, “Laakh gira de bijli mujhpe, mai toh satrang banu. #HappyPride." The motion poster starts with three checkboxes for male, female, and transgender, respectively. The third box is marked with a red bindi. The frame transitions and the bindi is then featured on Sushmita Sen’s forehead. Only dark and fearless eyes are seen in the poster. In the background, Sushmita is heard saying, “Main taali bajati nahi bajwati hoon."

This first look at Sushmita Sen’s upcoming project has piqued the interest of fans, who are anxious to witness her deliver another stunning performance as she brings Gauri Sawant’s story to life. A fand wrote, “Super excited for this masterpiece," while another said, “Waiting for this, only you could have done this. Anything that has you would be remarkable."

Apart from fans, her brother Rajeev Sen was also in awe of the motion poster.

Earlier, on Instagram, Sushmita Sen shared her first look as Gauri Sawant in Taali. The actor expressed her delight in playing this inspirational figure and telling her tale to the entire world. She emphasised the significance of living with dignity and thanked her admirers for their support. Along with her picture, she wrote, “Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!!"

Gauri Sawant, the founder of the Sakhi Char Chawghi, is a well-known activist. This organisation seeks to offer counselling services to transgender people and those suffering from HIV/AIDS. The activist began her journey when she left her home as Ganesh Sawant and relocated to Mumbai.