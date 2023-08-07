Taali Trailer: Sushmita Sen Is All Set To Tell The Moving Story of Transgender Activist Shreegauri Sawant

Sushmita Sen starrer Taali’s trailer has finally released on Monday. The trailer for the upcoming web series was shared by the actress herself on her social handle. This series is about transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant and her battle for third-gender equality. The series will start streaming on August 15.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram, Sushmita writes, “Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. #Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge! #TaaliOnJioCinema, streaming free 15 Aug onwards.” The trailer opens with a boy who has a wish of becoming a mother. Hearing this his school friends and teacher start making fun of him. As the video moves ahead, we can see his journey of turning into transgender. Sushmita Sen will leave you in shock with her performance. As soon as the trailer was out, fans rushed to the comment section. They praised her.

One of the fans wrote, “You are fire and hats off to your guts for choosing a character out of the monotonous characters chosen by actresses.” Another wrote, “This film reiterates the self esteem, respect and independence of a soul.”

Watch the trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

In an exclusive chat with News18, she candidly shares, “The first poster of Taali that I had released had half my face and the clap. I remember that in the comment section, there were lots of nameless people as social media is full of, writing ‘chhakka’ repeatedly. I thought, how can they do that to me?”

The episode not only impacted her emotionally but also led her to gauge the negativity and backlash the transgender community face on a daily basis. “I took it very personally because it was happening on my timeline. I, of course, blocked all of them. But it hit me that if that’s how it’s making me feel when I’m only portraying Gauri Sawant’s life, they’re living with it every breathing moment of their life,” she says.