Taali Trailer: Sushmita Sen’s Web Series Promises A Riveting Tale Of Transgenders’ Lived Reality

Sushmita Sen left the audience enthralled with the poster of her upcoming web series, Taali. It was unveiled a few weeks back. Since then, fans have been waiting for the release date of the most-anticipated web series. To keep the excitement intact, makers have dropped their trailer recently. It gives us a glimpse of Sushmita’s power-packed performance as a transgender. The actress shared the trailer on her social media handles, along with a captivating note. She wrote, “Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. #Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge! (Gauri is here to fight for her respect and independence. She will not clap, but make others clap for her).”

Sushmita Sen took six months before confirming if she will be playing the part in the web series. When she said yes, she devoted herself to the character named Gauri. Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, the creators of the show, acknowledge her efforts as they revealed that “she took around six months to say okay to the script and she knew it by heart. So in tune with the script she was by then, that during the shoot, if we added or changed a line, she would tell us instantly that it wasn’t there originally. She does her homework very well.”

While speaking to Aaj Tak, the creative duo said that it is the first time a woman will be playing transgender in a film. Earlier, only male actors were seen as transgenders in films. They added that the film is based on Shreegauri Sawant, a real-life transgender activist. Sushmita is an apt choice for the film, they believe. During the interview, the creators also revealed the number of transgenders they hired for Taali. In an incredible gesture that will leave you in awe of the team, 2200 transgenders were employed while shooting Taali.

Helmed by the national award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, Taali will release on August 15. It will be streaming on Jio Cinema. The series is creating a buzz as it will explore the momentous life of the first Indian transgender activist. The audience will get to witness the exemplary contribution of Shreegauri, who revolutionised the transgender movement in India.