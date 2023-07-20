Taapsee Pannu Birthday Roast To Feature Abish Mathew, Angad Ranyal, Gurleen Pannu? | Exclusive

Taapsee Pannu will be celebrating her 36th birthday on August 1 and we hear that she is going to have a different kind of celebrations. It was reported earlier this week that Taapsee might host a roast session on her birthday. And now, News18 has exclusively learnt that the ‘roasters’ have been chosen. Our sources tease that Abish Mathew, Angad Ranyal and Gurleen Pannu could be seen roasters at the birthday special session.

Taapsee shares a good rapport with Abish and has appeared on his show, Son of Abish a couple of times in the past. Taapsee and Angad Singh Ranyal share a close bond for years. They studied in the same college and also performed an open mic session in an episode of Watch One Mic Stand - Season 1. If the comedians do appear on her reported roast, it will be treat!

News of Taapsee’s birthday roast was first reported by Quint. A source told the publication, “Well, it takes a truly daring individual to subject themselves to playful criticism on their special day. But Taapsee Pannu, with her fearless attitude, is ready to face the jesters head-on.

“Not only is Taapsee Pannu a versatile actress, but she’s also an expert in keeping her fans entertained. Choosing to be roasted on her own special day is a bold move that reflects her unique personality," the source added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will be seen in Dunki. The film promises an intriguing narrative that focuses illegal backdoor route known as Donkey Flight. This secret way enables people to immigrate to countries like Canada and the USA. The project brings together Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani. The film is slated to release in December. She will also be seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba alongside actors Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.