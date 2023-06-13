Taapsee Pannu Drops A New Photo, Looks Ethereal In A White Sari; See Here

Taapsee Pannu is setting the internet on fire and how! The actress recently shared a breathtaking photo of herself donning a white see-through saree, and has got all the netizens talking. Sharing the photo, she also added a rather flirtatious caption, which read, ‘Haaye ni Munda lambda da….,’ which loosely translates to ‘He Stares At Me Like An Idiot’

In the photo, Taapsee looked all things ravishing, as she struck her pose with utmost perfection. She flaunted her curls which played by the wind. She completed her look with oxidised bangles and a nath. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her look. One of them wrote, ‘Perfect Click to be casted in a role of some Hindu Deity Goddess’. Another one wrote, ‘Always Beautiful’. Other comments called her ‘pretty’ and ‘beautiful’.

Have a look :

Earlier too, the actress shared another photo on Instagram donning the same look. ‘Gadwa lae de Chaandi da….,’ she wrote in the caption. Taapsee surely has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. She is known for having an experimental wardrobe and doesn’t shy away from trying out new looks with her sartorial picks.

On the work front, she has currently taken a break from the shooting of Dunki in which she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan. Both are working for the first time together. They were recently shooting in Kashmir when pictures and videos went viral on social media. The film is looking for a Christmas 2023 release.

Talking to India Today about Dunki, Taapsee said, “It is a Raju Sir film, it is that world which is very endearing. I would be very surprised if anyone was not having fun on that set." Further, she expressed excitement while speaking about romancing SRK in the film. Taapsee added, “In a Rajkumar Hirani film, if you get to romance Shah Rukh Khan, I will do a passing role in that… as well. What else do you want in life?”

The sequel to her successful digital release Haseen Dillruba titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba will also release later this year.