Taapsee Pannu Flaunts Insane Abs In Sexy Bralette And Thigh-High Slit Skirt; Hot Video Goes Viral

Taapsee Pannu, who was on a month-long vacation, has once again set the internet on fire with her recent video that has gone viral in no time. She left fans in awe as she flaunted her abs in a sexy bralette and a thigh-high slit skirt.

In the video, the actress is oozing glamour and proudly flaunting her toned physique. The white colour sexy bralette and pink colour thigh-high slit skirt accentuates her curves. She kept her makeup minimalistic and wrote, “Let’s get back to it….” From celebrities to fans, all rushed to drop comments. One of the fans wrote, “Nothing is more beautiful than you when you smile like that I swear my world is stop.” Another wrote, “Amazing.”

Recently, the actress also shared a video in which we can see her taking a dip in sea during her Miami vacation. Post this she also shared a series of pictures from her month-long vacation and captioned it as ‘Over and out’. Earlier, she also shared a series of photos exploring Hogwarts. In one image, she is seen standing next to the iconic Hogwarts wall and wrote ‘Unlocking The Inner Teenager Within’. Another photo showed her standing in front of a shop with a wand in her hand.

On the work front, she has currently taken a break from the shooting of Dunki in which she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan. Both are working for the first time together. They were recently shooting in Kashmir when pictures and videos went viral on social media. The film is looking for a Christmas 2023 release. Talking to India Today about Dunki, Taapsee said, “It is a Raju Sir film, it is that world which is very endearing. I would be very surprised if anyone was not having fun on that set." Further, she expressed excitement while speaking about romancing SRK in the film. Taapsee added, “In a Rajkumar Hirani film, if you get to romance Shah Rukh Khan, I will do a passing role in that… as well. What else do you want in life?"

The sequel to her successful digital release Haseen Dillruba titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba will also release later this year.