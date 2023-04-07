Taapsee Pannu Flaunts Insane Six-Pack Abs in New Instagram Photos; Fans Go 'Woah...'

Check out Taapsee Pannu’s latest Instagram post for some mid-week gym inspiration! The actress posted two photos of herself flaunting her toned, washboard abs, which received lots of admiration from her fans. Actors often have to work hard on their fitness, sometimes to look convincing in a particular role, but Taapsee has gone out of her way to sport abs that are making netizens go “whoa". Some even compared her with Tiger Shroff, who is known for his fitness enthusiasm.

Posing with her gym trainer, Sujeet Kargutkar, the actress, sporting a black gym wear, credited him for the transformation. “Months of grilling and hard work only so i could have the biscuits and he could have his cup of tea. @sujeetkargutkar you finally have the picture and I’m off to have my chole bhature and croissants!" she captioned the picture that has already garnered more than 4 lakh likes.

The comments section was flooded with praises. From Huma Qureshi to Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary – friends from the fraternity heaped praises on her dedication. The actor who has previously featured in several sports dramas like Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu, looks lean, athletic and muscular. On the work front, Taapsee’s was last seen in the ZEE5 movie Blurr alongside Gulshan Devaiah. Her upcoming projects include Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan, which is set to release in December 2023, and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, which is in the pipeline. Taapsee, who swears by a healthy lifestyle, routinely takes to social media to share a sneak peek into her workout regime that includes rigorous weight training, cardio and a strict diet. Quite inspiring, wouldn’t one say?

