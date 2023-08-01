Taapsee Pannu Hosts A Hilarious Birthday Roast To 'Learn To Take A Joke' On Herself; Watch

Actor Taapsee Pannu, known for her powerful performances in films like Pink and Naam Shabana, celebrated her 36th birthday this Tuesday. Taapsee is known to have always voiced her candid opinions on all matters. She has never shied away from talking about what she deems is important, and sometimes also becoming the butt of some jokes in the process. Keeping up with this, the actor took to Instagram to share that she had organised a self-roast for her close friends and fans.

Stand-up comedians including Abish Mathew, Angad Ranyal and Gurleen Pannu took light-hearted jabs at the actor. They left no holds barred as they grilled and roasted Taapsee, leaving the room in fits of laughter. Taapsee posted a sneak peek of the fun video, teasing the audience with some of the most rib-tickling moments.

She captioned the post, “Because probably the need of the hour today is to learn to take a joke on yourself, I thought why not start at home. What better way to turn a year maturer :)" Angad, who was with Taapsee in college, joked that when the actor had first texted her about the roast, he thought that she was offering him a role in a film.

Taapsee Pannu’s Danish boyfriend, badminton player Mathias Boe, also made an appearance in the snippet. He could be heard saying, “Meri girlfriend sabse sundar hai (My girlfriend is the most beautiful)." The couple have been dating for nearly nine years now.

Abish recalled his previous, controversial roast of actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. He said that while he was writing jokes on Taapsee, he was trying to let go of his “PTSD" from the last roast. The actor made a hilarious comment saying that she organised the roast in anticipation that she will sell four extra tickets for her upcoming films.

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki, opposite Shah Rukh Khan.